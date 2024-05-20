Caputova Meets Kalinak and Offers to Visit Fico in Hospital

Bratislava, May 20 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova on Monday met Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD), who informed her about the condition of critically injured Premier Robert Fico, she herself reported on Facebook on the same day.



Caputova claimed that she was told Fico's condition is improving, adding that this news pleases her. At the same time, she said that she offered to visit the premier in hospital, noting, however, that she fully respects Fico's wishes and potential timing of the visit.



The president and the vice-premier also touched upon the cancelled meeting of the heads of the parliamentary parties at the Presidential Palace that was initiated by Caputova and president-elect Peter Pellegrini. "I understand that the situation requires more time and patience. More important than the meeting itself is the objective, which is to reassure society, which we must continue to strive for in various manners," she remarked.