Coalition Council: Government Must Continue to Implement Its Manifesto
The coalition also declared unity and the need to continue the session of Parliament.
Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 20 (TASR) - The government must continue to fulfil its manifesto at the pace set by Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), the Smer-SD party stated following the meeting of the coalition council on Monday.
