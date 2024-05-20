Quantcast
Coalition Council: Government Must Continue to Implement Its Manifesto

Snímka z výjazdového rokovania vlády v Handlovej v okrese Prievidza v stredu 15. mája 2024. Foto: TASR - Radovan Stoklasa

The coalition also declared unity and the need to continue the session of Parliament.

Bratislava, May 20 (TASR) - The government must continue to fulfil its manifesto at the pace set by Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), the Smer-SD party stated following the meeting of the coalition council on Monday.

