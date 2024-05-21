Coalition Proposes Resolution for Parliament to Condemn Attack...

Bratislava, May 21 (TASR) - Coalition MPs on Tuesday in reaction to last week's assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico proposed a resolution asking Parliament to denounce violence and calling on political parties, the media and the NGO sector to respect the results of the most recent general election, House Vice-chair Lubos Blaha (Smer-SD) announced at a press conference on the same day.



The resolution mentions a call not to spread hatred against the legitimate democratic government. In the document, the coalition is also calling for an easing of tensions in society, stressing that people must not become the target of hatred because of their political views.



Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) in this vein apologised if he has ever publicly overreacted or used harsh vocabulary, opining that everyone should do so. At the same time, he called on the public not to confuse reconciliation with blindness. "We need to know what happened thoroughly," he remarked.



According to the resolution, politicians, the media and NGOs should contribute to social reconciliation, stability and peace in Slovakia. The document also reads that the role of responsible and critical journalists is indispensable in a healthy society, "but their work must be based on facts and not on spreading hatred". The resolution is intended to encourage the government to take appropriate security measures to prevent further violent politically motivated attacks on state officials and ordinary people in the future.



According to Blaha, the resolution has been written in a conciliatory and fair language. The MP reiterated that the whole of Smer-SD stands behind Fico.