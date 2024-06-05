Coalition to Debate Schedule of Measures for Lex Assassination Attempt

Bratislava, June 5 (TASR) - The Coalition Council will discuss the schedule of measures due to be taken as part of the prepared package of the so-called 'Lex Assassination Attempt' at its session on Monday (June 10), Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) announced following the cabinet session on Wednesday, adding that the measures should be adopted in several waves.



According to Kalinak, the first wave should concern security measures for all those who are at risk of expressions of hate or other problems in connection with carrying out their profession.



The locations at which it will be possible to organise demonstrations and gatherings might also be restricted. Kalinak indicated that they could be allowed only in places designated for this purpose and that residential zones could be excluded.



Vice-premier Tomas Taraba (a Slovak National Party/SNS) added that potential the activities of MPs will be a subject of discussion as well.