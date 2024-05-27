Court: Man Who Shot Robert Fico to Stay in Police Custody

Bratislava, May 27 (TASR) - The man charged with the attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) life will stay in police custody, according to a statement provided to TASR by spokesperson of the Specialised Criminal Court Katarina Kudjakova on Monday.



The decision is final and cannot be appealed.



A prosecutor of the General-Prosecutor's Office proposed to hold 71-year-old Juraj C. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] in custody as a potential flight risk as well as out of concern that he might continue his criminal activities. The court found in favour of this motion.



The man faces charges of aggravated attempt at premeditated murder. He hit Premier Fico with several gunshots, leaving Fico heavily injured. The Prime Minister is currently stabilised in a Banska Bystrica hospital in a serious but stable condition.