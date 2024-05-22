Quantcast
Spravodajský portál Tlačovej agentúry Slovenskej republiky
Streda 22. máj 2024Meniny má Júlia a Juliána
< sekcia Import

Criminal Prosecution Launched over Leaks from Premier's Medical Files

.
Na archívnej snímke polícia v areáli Rooseveltovej nemocnice s poliklinikou v Banskej Bystrici. Foto: TASR - Ján Krošlák

Criminal Prosecution Launched over Leaks from Premier's Medical Files

Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 22 (TASR) - The District Prosecutor's Office in Banska Bystrica has launched a criminal investigation into the leaking and publishing of information from Premier Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) medical files following last week's assassination attempt on him, Proseuctor-General (PG) Maros Zilina has posted on a social network.
.

Neprehliadnite

TÝŽDENNÍK Teraz.sk: Atentát na premiéra

ONLINE MS 2024: Siedmy zápas SR: Švédsko - Slovensko

News in English: Attack on Prime Minister

ONLINE MS 2024: Šiesty zápas SR: Slovensko - Lotyšsko