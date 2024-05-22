< sekcia Import
Criminal Prosecution Launched over Leaks from Premier's Medical Files
Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 22 (TASR) - The District Prosecutor's Office in Banska Bystrica has launched a criminal investigation into the leaking and publishing of information from Premier Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) medical files following last week's assassination attempt on him, Proseuctor-General (PG) Maros Zilina has posted on a social network.