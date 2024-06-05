Estok: New Security Measures to Be Discussed by Government Next Week

Bratislava, June 5 (TASR) - Upcoming security measures reacting to the assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) should be dealt with by the government next week, said Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) on Wednesday.



"Today, we will only start the debate on measures that we are preparing. As far as I know, it will be next week's government session that will be dealing with specific legislative proposals," said the minister ahead of Wednesday's government session.



Sutaj Estok outlined that restrictions on the location of protests could relate to protecting the homes of state officials and opposition representatives. "So that it doesn't happen like in the past, when gallows were erected in front of politicians' houses, coffins were displayed and so on," he said.