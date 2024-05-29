First Measures to Address Security Situation Could Be Presented...

Bratislava, May 29 (TASR) - Government representatives are expected to present the first legislative proposals to address the security situation following the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) next week, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) said following a session of the Security Council on Wednesday.



Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) explained that the proposals could concern the housing of protected state officials. "The most senior officials must live in protected buildings that are secured by the state," he said, adding that personal protection will also be addressed, and not just for government representatives. The proposals could be adopted via fast-track proceedings, according to Kalinak.



Further measures could tighten the conditions for the right to assembly. Kalinak also outlined considerations for measures concerning the media, such as the introduction of a right of reply.



The interior minister in this vein noted that he is still convinced that that Fico's security detail did its utmost during the assassination attempt and managed to save his life. Nevertheless, he added that the inspectorate is still investigating its course of action, and if the investigation establishes misconduct, he's ready to take responsibility.



According to Sutaj Estok, the investigation team dealing with the assassination attempt hasn't ruled out that the perpetrator could have had accomplices.