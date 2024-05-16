Government to Deliberate on Who Should Stand In for Fico

Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - The government will deliberate behind closed doors on how to proceed with the leadership of the country following Wednesday's assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) said on Thursday.



Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD) and Labour Minister Erik Tomas (Voice-SD) opined in this vein that the government could be headed on a temporary basis for the time being by Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD).



Kamenicky noted in regards to the current situation in society that everything should be done to ensure that not only constitutional officials but also all ordinary people feel safe.



"The information I have about [Fico's] condition is slightly optimistic, favourable given the circumstances, but the extent of his injuries is so serious that I'm very cautious," said Labour Minister Tomas in regards to the critically injured premier.