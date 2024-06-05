Holeckova:Slovakia to Emerge Even More Divided Following Fico's Speech

Bratislava, June 5 (TASR) - Slovakia could have set out on the path of peace and reconciliation but, unfortunately, following Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) first post-shooting speech, the country will in all likelihood find itself even more divided, opposition Christian Democrats (KDH) caucus chair Martin Holeckova declared on Wednesday.



Holeckova said this in response to Fico's first speech on Facebook, released after he survived the May 15 assassination attempt.



"I'm happy to see Robert Fico alive and it seems that he'll be back in shape soon. However, I'm saddened that he missed the opportunity after the shooting to make this first speech really statesmanlike, and only blamed everyone around over and over in his video instead," she noted.



KDH chair Milan Majersky finds it important that the Prime Minister has managed to forgive the shooter and underlined it's important for Slovakia, even after this Fico's speech, to make cooler heads prevail. "In KDH we've never personally attacked anyone and won't do so even in the future. The task of responsible politicians is to spread calm and bring solutions to the benefit of the people and Slovakia," claimed Majersky and added that he's glad to see that Fico's health has improved.