Kalinak: Fico Beginning to Reach Stage When Recovery Could Start...

Bratislava, May 29 (TASR) - The recovery of Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following the assassination attempt on him is progressing in line with expectations, and the patient's condition is satisfactory, the Government Office informed TASR on Wednesday.



Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) reported on the same day that Fico's condition is improving satisfactorily from the doctors' point of view. "The patient is beginning to reach a stage when recovery could start in full swing. This is very heartening news for us," he remarked, adding that Fico has resumed consuming food.



At the same time, Kalinak confirmed that Fico's most serious injuries concerned the abdominal cavity and part of the musculoskeletal system. Asked why the attending doctors haven't been reporting on the premier's condition in person, Kalinak claimed the government wants to spare them from the pressure of the media.



Fico suffered multiple gunshot wounds following the government's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova (Trencin region) on May 15. The gunman, a 71-year-old man, was remanded in custody by the Specialised Criminal Court. The premier is being treated at F.D. Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica.