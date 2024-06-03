Kalinak: Fico Continues to Undergo Rehabilitation Therapies

Bratislava, June 3 (TASR) - Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) continues to undergo rehabilitation and convalescent therapies, Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) reported on Monday.



Kalinak said that he couldn't gauge whether Fico is planning to deliver a public statement any time soon. At the same time, the minister confirmed that Fico is now in the care of doctors from St. Michal's Hospital in Bratislava.



Fico suffered multiple gunshot wounds following the government's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova on May 15. The gunman, a 71-year-old man, was remanded in custody by the Specialised Criminal Court. Fico is currently in home care.