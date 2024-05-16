Quantcast
Spravodajský portál Tlačovej agentúry Slovenskej republiky
Štvrtok 16. máj 2024Meniny má Svetozár
< sekcia Import

Kalinak: Premier's Condition Still Serious, Life Not Out of Danger

.
Na snímke Robert Kaliňák a Matúš Šutaj Eštok na brífingu, kde informujú o stave premiéra. Foto: TASR

Kalinak said that the extent of the injuries caused by four gunshot wounds is extensive. Doctors managed to stabilise Fico's condition, but his life isn't out of danger yet, added the vice-premier.

Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - The condition of Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is still serious, Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) announced on Thursday afternoon.

Kalinak said that the extent of the injuries caused by four gunshot wounds is extensive. Doctors managed to stabilise Fico's condition, but his life isn't out of danger yet, added the vice-premier.
.

Neprehliadnite

News in English: Attack on Prime Minister

TRETIA VÝHRA NA MS: Slováci zvíťazili nad Poľskom 4:0, Hlavaj s nulou

Správa o atentáte na Fica je na titulkách mnohých svetových denníkov

Kudrna po triumfe nad Poľskom: Je to pekný výsledok