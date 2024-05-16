Kalinak: Premier's Condition Still Serious, Life Not Out of Danger

Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - The condition of Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is still serious, Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) announced on Thursday afternoon.



Kalinak said that the extent of the injuries caused by four gunshot wounds is extensive. Doctors managed to stabilise Fico's condition, but his life isn't out of danger yet, added the vice-premier.