Kalinak Sees No Reason for Estok's Resignation in Connection with...

Banska Bystrica, May 19 (TASR) - Vice-Premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) sees no reason for the resignation of Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) in connection with the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD).



"I see the calls for his resignation as misunderstanding of the whole situation," Kalinak said on Sunday.



According to the deputy prime minister, measures to calm the situation in society will be gradually introduced. "In order to set a new level of relations within the politics of the Slovak Republic, we need to make a comprehensive self-reflection of society. We must analyse what has happened," he opined, adding that according to some statements after the assassination attempt, many people didn't learn their lesson. He stressed the need for discussion.



The vice-premier agrees with president-elect Peter Pellegrini's statement that the time is probably not ripe for a roundtable of political parties.