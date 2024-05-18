Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Prime Minister Fico Remanded...

Quantcast
Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Prime Minister Fico Remandedin Custody.

Autor TASR
Pezinok, May 18 (TASR) - The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok (Bratislava region) has remanded in custody the man accused of the attempted murder of Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), court spokeswoman Katarina Kudjakova told TASR on Saturday, adding that the decision is not yet final.

A prosecutor of the General Prosecutor's Office proposed to take into custody the accused, 71-year-old Juraj C. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons], because of his possible escape and due to the risk he might continue his criminal activity. A judge presiding over the preliminary proceedings complied with the motion.

The man is charged with an aggravated murder attempt. He seriously shot Prime Minister Fico after the cabinet meeting in Handlova (Trencin region) on Wednesday (May 15). Fico is currently hospitalised in Banska Bystrica in a stable but serious state.
