Meeting of Heads of Parliamentary Parties at Palace Cancelled

President Zuzana Caputova and president-elect Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace. Foto: TASR - Jaroslav Novák

The President's Office will announce if the meeting is rescheduled to another date.

Bratislava, May 20 (TASR) - The planned meeting of the heads of the parliamentary parties, President Zuzana Caputova and president-elect Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace, slated for Tuesday, won't take place, the president's spokesman Martin Strizinec has reported, adding that the President's Office will announce if the meeting is rescheduled to another date.
