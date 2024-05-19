Quantcast
Nedela 19. máj 2024Meniny má Gertrúda
NAKA Charges Three People with Approving Actions of Handlova Shooter

Ilustračná snímka Foto: TASR

The accused persons allegedly published posts on a social network in which they approved of the actions of the Handlova attacker.

Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 19 (TASR) - An investigator of the National Crime Agency (NAKA) has charged three people who approved of the actions of the attacker in Handlova on social media, spokeswoman for the Police Corps Presidium Denisa Bardyova told TASR on Sunday, adding that they are currently detained and a prosecutor will decide on further action.

"The accused persons allegedly published posts on a social network in which they approved of the actions of the Handlova attacker. This was an offence of approving a crime," stated Bardyova, adding that the police are working hard to clarify other deeds.
