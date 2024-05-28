Ondrus: Pellegrini Called for Calming Down of Society Even Before...

Bratislava, May 28 (TASR) - The Slovak political scene is ripe to an extent for the defusing of tension and this is perceived by Voice-SD as its main mission, seeing as party leader Peter Pellegrini called for the calming down of society already before the attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) life and it was one of the key messages of his presidential campaign, MEP candidate Branislav Ondrus (Voice-SD) told TASR TV on Tuesday.



In Ondrus' view, Pellegrini rightly estimated even before the 2024 presidential election that one of the main problems bedevilling the Slovak society is its excessive polarisation and too much political tension. "I feel that there is a consensus on the Slovak political scene that the attempt [on Fico's life] is the result of unsustainable and unacceptable radicalisation in the language used by politicians and the way they present their messages to public," he stated.