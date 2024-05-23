Orban: We're in Touch with Slovak Secret Service, Have Intel on Fico..

Budapest/Bratislava, May 23 (TASR-correspondent) - Hungarian secret services are in constant touch with their Slovak counterparts as well as secret services of different countries, for instance, within the network of EU and NATO member states, hence Hungary possesses information about the circumstances leading to the attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) life, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Blikk daily in an interview on Thursday.



TASR learnt the news from its special correspondent in Budapest.



"We don't know at the moment whether we're dealing with a long wolf perpetrator. We know that he [the shooter] was involved in campaigning for the former leftist presidential candidate. He's a war supporter whose greatest objection to the current Slovak Prime Minister is the fact that Fico doesn't support the war. What's certain is that Fico's Smer-SD is a party that defends traditional values, it's a sovereigntist party that values national independence and it's also a pro-peace party. On the other side stands a progressive, leftist, internationalist would-be assassin who supports war," said Orban.