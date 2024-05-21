Parliament Okays Resolution Condemning Attack on Premier

Bratislava, May 21 (TASR) - Parliament on Tuesday approved a coalition-sponsored resolution condemning last week's assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and calling on people not to spread hatred.



According to the resolution, people mustn't become targets of hatred because of their political opinions.



"Parliament received with horror and deep concern the news of the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico, which was obviously committed for political motives and deserves the strongest condemnation. It rejects violence on principle, in particular the violence that the perpetrator apparently committed only because he had a different political position from that of the Slovak government," the resolution reads.



Parliament at the same time called on all political parties, state officials, publicly active individuals, the media and NGOs to respect the results of the most recent general election and not to spread hatred against the legitimately elected government. According to the document, the aforementioned entities should contribute to social reconciliation, stability and peace in Slovakia and put an end to hateful rhetoric.



The document also reads that the role of responsible and critical journalists is indispensable in a healthy society, "but their work must be based on facts and not on spreading hatred". "People must not become targets of hatred because of their political views, as pluralism, diversity and respect for other opinions are the basis of any free and democratic society," the document reads.



The resolution at the same time encourages the government to adopt appropriate security measures to prevent further violent politically motivated attacks on state officials and ordinary people, while wishing the premier a speedy recovery and the earliest possible return to his duties.