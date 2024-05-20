< sekcia Import
Parliamentary Session Scheduled to Continue on Tuesday
The parliamentary session was suspended on Wednesday (May 15) after the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD).
Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 20 (TASR) - The House gremium is set to meet on Tuesday (May 21) at 10.00 a.m., and following its session, the meeting of Parliament will continue, TASR was told by Parliament Office's communication department on Monday.
