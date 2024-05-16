Pellegrini Calls on Political Parties to Tone Down Campaigning

Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - As part of his joint statement with President Zuzana Caputova following Wednesday's (May 15) assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), President-elect Peter Pellegrini has called on all political parties to suspend or tone down their campaigning ahead of the upcoming EP elections.



Confrontation and mutual accusations among politicians is the last thing the country needs at the moment, stated Pellegrini.