Quantcast
Spravodajský portál Tlačovej agentúry Slovenskej republiky
Štvrtok 16. máj 2024Meniny má Svetozár
< sekcia Import

Pellegrini Calls on Political Parties to Tone Down Campaigning

.
Peter Pellegrini (Hlas-SD). Foto: TASR - Jakub Kotian

Confrontation and mutual accusations among politicians is the last thing the country needs at the moment, stated Pellegrini.

Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - As part of his joint statement with President Zuzana Caputova following Wednesday's (May 15) assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), President-elect Peter Pellegrini has called on all political parties to suspend or tone down their campaigning ahead of the upcoming EP elections.

Confrontation and mutual accusations among politicians is the last thing the country needs at the moment, stated Pellegrini.
.

Neprehliadnite

News in English: Attack on Prime Minister

TRETIA VÝHRA NA MS: Slováci zvíťazili nad Poľskom 4:0, Hlavaj s nulou

Kudrna po triumfe nad Poľskom: Je to pekný výsledok

J. HRABKO KOMENTUJE ATENTÁT NA R. FICA: Za čiarou