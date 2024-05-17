Pope Francis Sends Letter to Caputova, Prays for Fico's Recovery

Bratislava, May 17 (TASR) - Pope Francis sent a letter to President Zuzana Caputova on Friday to express solidarity with Slovakia in the aftermath of Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) shooting, TASR learnt from President's spokesperson Martin Strizinec on the same day.



"I condemn this cowardly violent crime and assure you that I pray to the Lord for the quick recovery of Mr. Prime Minister. I'd also like to express the closeness to and solidarity with the Slovak nation at this moment of its great test. I'm summoning the blessing from the Almighty, so that unity and peace prevails in your country," wrote the Pope.