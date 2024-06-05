< sekcia Import
Premier Might Return to Work at Turn of June and July
Fico doesn't plan to take any action against the man who shot him and forgives him.
Autor TASR
Bratislava, June 5 (TASR) - In a video he posted on a social network on Wednesday, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said that if everything goes optimally, he might return to work at the turn of June and July.
Fico doesn't plan to take any action against the man who shot him and forgives him.
Fico doesn't plan to take any action against the man who shot him and forgives him.