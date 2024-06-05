Quantcast
Spravodajský portál Tlačovej agentúry Slovenskej republiky
Streda 5. jún 2024Meniny má Laura
< sekcia Import

Premier Might Return to Work at Turn of June and July

.
Robert Fico (Smer-SD). Foto: TASR - Martin Baumann

Fico doesn't plan to take any action against the man who shot him and forgives him.

Autor TASR
Bratislava, June 5 (TASR) - In a video he posted on a social network on Wednesday, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said that if everything goes optimally, he might return to work at the turn of June and July.

Fico doesn't plan to take any action against the man who shot him and forgives him.
.

Neprehliadnite

News in English: Attack on Prime Minister

HRABKO: V eurovoľbách sa dá očakávať nadpriemerná účasť voličov

VEĽKÁ PREDPOVEĎ POČASIA: Leto odštartuje búrkami. Nastúpia i horúčavy?

R. Kaliňák: A. Danko by bol dobrým predsedom parlamentu