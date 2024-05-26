Quantcast
Premier's Condition Develops in Line with Prognoses

.
Fico was seriously injured by multiple gunshots fired by a 71-year-old man after an away-from-home session of the government in the town of Handlova (Trencin region) on May 15.

Bratislava, May 26 (TASR) - Premier Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) condition has been developing in line with prognoses set by his medical team. He will undergo further medical checks on Monday (May 27), the Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, where Fico is being treated, posted on a social network on Sunday.

Fico was seriously injured by multiple gunshots fired by a 71-year-old man after an away-from-home session of the government in the town of Handlova (Trencin region) on May 15. The perpetrator was remanded in police custody by the Specialised Criminal Court.
.

