Premier's Condition Improved, Doctors Confirm on Saturday

Bratislava, May 25 (TASR) - A medical team taking care of Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following last week's assassination attempt confirmed on Saturday that his condition has subjectively improved, the Government Office's press department informed TASR on the same day.

Fico is being treated at the Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica.
