Premier's Condition Improved, Doctors Confirm on Saturday
Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 25 (TASR) - A medical team taking care of Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following last week's assassination attempt confirmed on Saturday that his condition has subjectively improved, the Government Office's press department informed TASR on the same day.
