Premier's Condition Improved, Doctors Confirm on Saturday

Bratislava, May 25 (TASR) - A medical team taking care of Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following last week's assassination attempt confirmed on Saturday that his condition has subjectively improved, the Government Office's press department informed TASR on the same day.



"Following Saturday's consilium meeting, the team of doctors treating the premier confirmed the subjective improvement of his health condition," stated the Government Office. Fico is being treated at the Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica.



Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) added that the premier is being informed about the situation in the country and that his condition is stable. The information about Fico's possible return to the office isn't available to the minister for now. "As far as I know him, he will definitely try to return as soon as possible," Sutaj Estok said on RTVS's discussion programme 'Saturday Dialogues'. According to the minister, Fico needs calm now. He believes that the Banska Bystrica hospital gives him the space to recover as good as possible.



Fico was seriously injured by multiple gunshots fired by a 71-year-old man after an away-from-home session of the government in the town of Handlova (Trencin region) on May 15. The perpetrator was remanded in police custody by the Specialised Criminal Court.