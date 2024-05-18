Premier's Health Condition Stable But Serious, No Transport ...

Banska Bystrica, May 18 (TASR) - The condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is stable, but still serious, Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova (Voice-SD) told a press conference on Saturday, noting that Friday's (May 17) surgery contributed to the positive prognosis.



Vice-Premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) added that the condition of the Prime Minister doesn't yet allow transport to Bratislava.



Both ministers praised the health care provided to the premier in Banska Bystrica. "I cannot find words of gratitude for the fact that we're gradually approaching a positive prognosis. Very importantly, the condition allows for recovery. The prime minister is conscious, but, of course, with all the limits that such a serious injury represents," said Kalinak.



The vice-premier doesn't foresee transport to Bratislava yet. "Certainly his condition doesn't allow us to carry out such a transport in the near future, that is, at the end of the weekend," he stated, declaring confidence in the procedures and medical staff of the hospital in Banska Bystrica. He also thanked for the offers and support from abroad.



Kalinak added that the premier's condition is still considered serious due to possible reactions of the body to the gunshot wounds and possible complications that may still occur during the fourth and fifth day, that is over the weekend. "So, maybe tomorrow we'll be more optimistic and we'll certainly keep you updated," he added.



Kalinak still hasn't said whether Smer-SD will participate in the meeting of parliamentary political parties at the Presidential Palace. He first wants to inform President Zuzana Caputova about his position, reiterating that he understands the proposal to convene a round table. He agrees that Slovakia at this moment needs reconciliation, calm, and a calming of the passions that have been stirred up.