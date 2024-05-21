PS: Approved Resolution First Small Step towards Better Political...

Bratislava, May 21 (TASR) - The opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party has praised the fact that Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution condemning last week's attack on Premier Robert Fico, adding that it considers the act to be the first small step towards establishing a better political culture.



"I believe that the unanimous adoption of the resolution will help to ensure that the ongoing parliamentary session, as well as all other sessions, will take place in a civil, fair and pragmatic atmosphere," said PS leader Michal Simecka.



The MP at the same time noted that the adoption of the resolution doesn't change the fact that democracy needs a strong opposition, free, independent and critical media and solid civil society. "PS will continue to pursue an active, vigorous, but at the same time decent and factual opposition policy," he added.



Simecka claimed that PS proposed several changes to the text of the approved resolution. "I see the resulting text as a kind of minimum possible overlap in the views of all political parties of all actors," he remarked.