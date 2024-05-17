PS Head Simecka Files Criminal Complaint Over Death Threats Against...

Bratislava, May 17 (TASR) - Leader of opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) and House Vice-chair Michal Simecka filed a criminal complaint over death threats received by him, his partner and daughter, TASR learnt from PS press department on Friday.



According to Simecka, he has received multiple "specific and drastic" death threats from "specific people". He pointed out that similar threats were faced for years also by President Zuzana Caputova, ever since political attacks against her began. Simecka believes that the majority of politicians, journalists and publicly active persons expressing their views face threats. "The horrifying attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) life has drawn attention to the spiralling violence in which we live," he claimed.



The PS leader warned that some politicians continue to stir up passions and perpetuate the attacks and accusations even in times when people need to hear an unequivocal signal of reconciliation. He reiterated his call for 100 days of peace.



"We need time to reconcile and set up new rules. We need to refrain from making attacks, raising allegations or tabling any controversial, wild proposals," he added.