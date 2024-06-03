PS: Smer Abusing Assassination Attempt on Fico in EP Campaign

Bratislava, June 3 (TASR) - Smer-SD is abusing the assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer) and trying to mobilise its supporters for the European Parliament elections, the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party opined on Monday, adding that it expects a higher turnout than in previous EP elections.



"I'm convinced that the turnout in these elections will be much higher than in previous ones and that the result will be extremely close," said PS leader Michal Simecka.



In Simecka's opinion, coalition representatives, in particular those from Smer, are abusing the assassination attempt in order to discredit the political opposition, journalists, decent protesters and those who disagree with the government's policies.



PS's number one candidate in the EP election Ludovit Odor said that Smer is pushing Slovakia towards the East. "At the same time, it's following the autocrat manual to the letter and wants to eliminate or control all institutions in the country. We will do everything we can to defend their independence," he said.