Putin: Heinous Shooting of Fico Cannot Be Justified
Autor TASR
Moscow, May 15 (TASR) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was "outraged" by the news of Wednesday's assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the town of Handlova, TASR has learnt from a statement by the Kremlin.
"I know Robert Fico as a courageous and determined man. I really hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation," the Russian president said, wishing Fico a speedy recovery.
Fico was shot following the government away-from-home session in Handlova. Several shots were fired at the scene, with the gunman apprehended immediately after the incident.
