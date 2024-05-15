Putin: Heinous Shooting of Fico Cannot Be Justified

Moscow, May 15 (TASR) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was "outraged" by the news of Wednesday's assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the town of Handlova, TASR has learnt from a statement by the Kremlin.



According to Putin, "this heinous crime cannot be justified".



"I know Robert Fico as a courageous and determined man. I really hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation," the Russian president said, wishing Fico a speedy recovery.



Fico was shot following the government away-from-home session in Handlova. Several shots were fired at the scene, with the gunman apprehended immediately after the incident.