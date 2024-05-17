Quantcast
Regular Government Session Scheduled for Next Wednesday

Robert Kaliňák. Foto: TASR - Pavel Neubauer

Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 17 (TASR) - The next regular government session is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 and will be led by Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD), the Government Office has informed TASR.

At the same time, the office stated that government activities are running in a standard way and that ministers are acting within the powers entrusted to them. Kalinak gave the same assurance at a news conference on Friday, when he informed the media about Premier Robert Fico's condition.

The premier was seriously injured by a gunman following an away-from-home government session in Handlova (Trencin region) on Wednesday (May 15). He is now recovering at Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica. His condition is stable, but still serious.
NOVINKY VO VEDE: Srdcové ochorenia v Európe a komunikácia vorvaňov