Regular Government Session Scheduled for Next Wednesday

Bratislava, May 17 (TASR) - The next regular government session is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 and will be led by Vice-premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD), the Government Office has informed TASR.



At the same time, the office stated that government activities are running in a standard way and that ministers are acting within the powers entrusted to them. Kalinak gave the same assurance at a news conference on Friday, when he informed the media about Premier Robert Fico's condition.



The premier was seriously injured by a gunman following an away-from-home government session in Handlova (Trencin region) on Wednesday (May 15). He is now recovering at Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica. His condition is stable, but still serious.