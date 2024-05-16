'Republic' Party Ready to Help Gov't Defuse Tensions in Society

Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - Far-right Republic party is prepared to help the government stabilise the situation in society, as it wants to stop the escalation of societal tension to a boiling point, party leader Milan Uhrik declared on Thursday.



Uhrik called Wednesday's shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) a watershed moment in the history of Slovakia.



"I declare that we stand ready to offer a helping hand to the government with the stabilising of the situation in society. We're prepared to help, even politically," underlined Uhrik. In his view, the attack on the Prime Minister reveals how far the hatred can go, even in the ranks of the liberal progressive camp.



Uhrik added that the shooter was a person politically belonging among those who purport to preach "tolerance". In his view, the shooter also belonged among those who call for "decency" in anti-government protests but feed almost existential hatred against political opponents.