Security Council and Defence and Security Committee to Be Convened...

Bratislava, May 19 (TASR) - The State Security Council will be convened on Wednesday (May 22) to discuss the situation following the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), Vice-Premier Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) stated on Sunday.



It is to deal with proposals for measures and possible legislative changes to prevent similar attacks. Next week, the parliamentary defence and security committee is also to be provided a more detailed explanation about the case, its chairman Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) said.



Kalinak will ask council deputy chair Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) to convene the Security Council also in the context of new information that the perpetrator of the assassination attempt may not have been a lone wolf. "We want to summarise all the information from the intelligence services, the Police Corps, and certainly to prepare measures, especially in connection with the protection of institutions and facilities that are of strategic importance," said Kalinak.



According to the vice-premier, the outcome of the Security Council could also include proposals for possible legislative measures where protection can be strengthened.



Gaspar said that the parliamentary committee will be convened following an agreement with Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD). The MPs are to be informed in more detail about all the facts that they should know as elected representatives of the citizens, and possibly take a position on the situation.