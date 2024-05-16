< sekcia Import
Security Council and Government to Hold Special Sessions on Thursday
Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - Special sessions of the Security Council and government will take place on Thursday following Wednesday's assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), the Government Office has reported.
Fico on Wednesday was the target of an assassination in the town of Handlova, where the government had held an away-from-home session. Suffering several gunshot wounds, he sustained serious polytrauma and had to undergo surgery at Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica. The gunman was a 71-year-old man from Levice, who was apprehended immediately after firing the shots.
