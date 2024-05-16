Quantcast
Spravodajský portál Tlačovej agentúry Slovenskej republiky
Štvrtok 16. máj 2024Meniny má Svetozár
< sekcia Import

Security Council and Government to Hold Special Sessions on Thursday

Na snímke vo vládnej limuzíne predseda vlády Robert Fico po streľbe na výjazdovom rokovaní vlády v Handlovej v okrese Prievidza v stredu 15. mája 2024. Foto: TASR - Radovan Stoklasa

Fico on Wednesday was the target of an assassination in the town of Handlova, where the government had held an away-from-home session.

Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - Special sessions of the Security Council and government will take place on Thursday following Wednesday's assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), the Government Office has reported.

Fico on Wednesday was the target of an assassination in the town of Handlova, where the government had held an away-from-home session. Suffering several gunshot wounds, he sustained serious polytrauma and had to undergo surgery at Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica. The gunman was a 71-year-old man from Levice, who was apprehended immediately after firing the shots.

Neprehliadnite

News in English: Attack on Prime Minister

TRETIA VÝHRA NA MS: Slováci zvíťazili nad Poľskom 4:0, Hlavaj s nulou

Pellegrini:Streľba na premiéra je bezprecedentným ohrozením demokracie

J. HRABKO KOMENTUJE ATENTÁT NA R. FICA: Za čiarou