Security Council and House Defence & Security Committee to Be...

Bratislava, May 19 (TASR) - The State Security Council will be convened on Wednesday (May 22) to discuss the situation following the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), Vice-Premier Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) stated on Sunday.



It is to deal with proposals for measures and possible legislative changes to prevent similar attacks. Next week, the parliamentary defence and security committee is also to be provided a more detailed explanation about the case, its chairman Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) said.