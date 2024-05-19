Quantcast
Security Council and House Defence & Security Committee to Be...

Na snímke podpredseda vlády SR a minister obrany Robert Kaliňák (Smer-SD). Foto: TASR - Michal Svítok

Security Council and House Defence & Security Committee to Be Convened Next Week.

Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 19 (TASR) - The State Security Council will be convened on Wednesday (May 22) to discuss the situation following the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), Vice-Premier Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) stated on Sunday.

It is to deal with proposals for measures and possible legislative changes to prevent similar attacks. Next week, the parliamentary defence and security committee is also to be provided a more detailed explanation about the case, its chairman Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) said.
