Slovak and Czech Trade Unions Jointly Condemn Attack on Fico

Journalists are pictured during a press conference on the grounds of Roosevelt Hospital on May 16, 2024. Foto: TASR - Ján Krošlák

Such manifestations ruin the stability of the state, and foment chaos and hatred in society, and splits in opinions and attitudes, they stressed.

Bratislava/Horni Pocernice, May 16 (TASR) - Slovak and Czech trade union associations have strongly condemned the politically motivated attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following the government meeting in Handlova (Trencin region) on Wednesday (May 15), Slovak Trade Union Confederation (KOZ) president Monika Uhlerova, and Czech-Moravian Trade Union Confederation Josef Stredula said in a joint statement after the meeting in Horni Pocernice, Czech Republic.

"For trade unionists, violence is unacceptable and reprehensible wherever it comes from. Violence has no place in any civilised discussion or conflict resolution. Such manifestations ruin the stability of the state, and foment chaos and hatred in society, and splits in opinions and attitudes," they stressed.
