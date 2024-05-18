'Slovakia' Party Calls for Estok's Resignation in View...

Bratislava, May 18 (TASR) - The 'Slovakia' party has called for the resignation of Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) and also appealed to the government to withdraw "provocative" bills from Parliament, in particular the Slovak Television and Radio Act (STVR), TASR has learnt at the party's press conference on Saturday.



According to party leader Igor Matovic, the coalition should thus confirm that it is serious about the calls for calm after the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD).



Matovic also confirmed their participation in the meeting of the parties at the Presidential Palace convened by President Zuzana Caputova and her successor Peter Pellegrini.



The party further said that the minister has failed in office in view of the assassination attempt and should resign or be removed by the government. "Matus Sutaj Estok should pull his head out of the sand, assume political responsibility and, as a sign of respect for the premier and in deference to the voters to whom he promised a safer and more peaceful Slovakia, given that he has failed in an exemplary manner, he should immediately resign from his post," said Matovic.



The Interior Ministry said in response that it wonders why the media "are giving space at this time to the greatest evil in Slovak politics, which bears primary responsibility for the current state of affairs in the country".