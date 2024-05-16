Smer-SD and Voice-SD to Tone Down Their Activities in EP Campaign

Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - Both the Smer-SD and Voice-SD parties will be toning down their activities in the campaign for the European Parliament (EP) elections in the near future, representatives of the parties, Vice-Premier and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) stated on Thursday in connection with the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and the declared efforts to calm society.



"There will certainly be a reassessment of the intensity of the campaign, but I don't think we'll change the policy we've been pursuing, which is based on a direct discussion with citizens," Kalinak told a press conference.



Sutaj Estok also confirmed the toning down of campaign activities in Voice-SD. "This is also a call by Voice-SD to stop campaigning for a certain period of time, to stop confronting each other," he said, admitting that one of the reasons for the campaign being toned down was that Voice-SD EP election slate leader Branislav Becik has been a victim of threats.