SNS Expects Smer's Opinion on Participation in Meeting...

Bratislava, May 18 (TASR) - The coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) has convened its parliamentary caucus for Monday (May 20) and is awaiting a definitive statement from Smer-SD on whether or not to participate in the meeting to which President Zuzana Caputova and her successor Peter Pellegrini invited political parties following the assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), TASR was told by party's spokeswoman Zuzana Skopcova.



"However, we're convinced that unless Robert Fico tells us that he wants such a meeting, nobody has the right to organise such round tables," stated the spokesperson, adding that SNS doesn't support a roundtable with the participation of 'Slovakia' party leader Igor Matovic.



SNS declared that it firmly rejects the media games and speculations that are being voiced in connection with the round table convened by the head of state together with her successor.