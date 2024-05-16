Solak: Number of Hybrid Threats on Internet Goes Up

Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - Following the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Wednesday (May 15), the share of hybrid threats in virtual space has increased, Police Corps President Lubomir Solak told a press conference on Thursday.



"We're trying to identify people who are presenting views that support this act," he said, adding that there are dozens of cases. Police also register threats against members of the government and other political leaders.



Police officers supervise the security of all MPs practically throughout Slovakia. Monitoring has also been increased in the vicinity of television stations and daily newspapers.