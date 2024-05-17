Spain's King Calls Caputova to Express Support for Slovakia

Bratislava, May 17 (TASR) - Spain's King Philip VI called President Zuzana Caputova on Thursday (May 16) evening to express his support for and solidarity with Slovakia in connection with the assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), president's spokesman Martin Strizinec has informed TASR.



At the same time, the Spanish monarch wished Fico a speedy recovery and expressed his hope that the situation in Slovakia will calm down as soon as possible.



The Slovak premier was seriously shot by a 71-year-old man from the town of Levice (Nitra region) with a legally held weapon following the away-from-home government session in Handlova (Trencin region) on Wednesday (May 15). His condition following surgery is stable, but he still isn't out of danger.