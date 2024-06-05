Survey: Politicians Should Try to Calm Down Situation in Slovakia

Bratislava, June 5 (TASR) - Politicians should attempt to calm down the situation in Slovakia in the wake of the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), according to 93 percent of respondents who took part in a survey conducted by Median SK agency.



Only four percent expressed an opposite opinion and three percent had no opinion on the matter. The survey was carried out on a sample of 1,006 respondents older than 18 years in May 21-27.



A total of 73 percent of respondents strongly agreed that politicians should try to calm down passions in society. It was mostly older Slovaks, in the age of more than 60 years, people with university education and inhabitants of the Nitra, Presov and Kosice regions. An additional 20 percent agreed with this statement, mostly respondents younger than 49 years and inhabitants of the Trencin and Zilina regions.



In the view of 31 percent the security detail responded satisfactorily during the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico, whereas 58 percent think otherwise and 11 percent had no opinion.



The survey also shows that more than 40 percent believe that someone should resign over the assassination attempt on the Prime Minister.