Quantcast
Spravodajský portál Tlačovej agentúry Slovenskej republiky
Štvrtok 16. máj 2024Meniny má Svetozár
< sekcia Import

Sutaj Estok: Police Press Charges against Shooter Who Attacked Fico

.
Na snímke minister vnútra SR Matúš Šutaj Eštok (Hlas-SD) pred 30. rokovaním vlády SR 2. mája 2024 v Bratislave. Foto: TASR - Pavel Neubauer

The police have pressed charges against the man who caused serious injuries to Prime Minister Robert Fico with multiple gunshots on Wednesday (May 15).

Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - The police have pressed charges against the man who caused serious injuries to Prime Minister Robert Fico with multiple gunshots on Wednesday (May 15), Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) announced after a session of the Slovak Security Council and the government on Thursday.
.

Neprehliadnite

News in English: Attack on Prime Minister

TRETIA VÝHRA NA MS: Slováci zvíťazili nad Poľskom 4:0, Hlavaj s nulou

Správa o atentáte na Fica je na titulkách mnohých svetových denníkov

Kudrna po triumfe nad Poľskom: Je to pekný výsledok