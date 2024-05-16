Sutaj Estok: Police Press Charges against Shooter Who Attacked Fico

< sekcia Import
TASR
Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) - The police have pressed charges against the man who caused serious injuries to Prime Minister Robert Fico with multiple gunshots on Wednesday (May 15), Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) announced after a session of the Slovak Security Council and the government on Thursday.