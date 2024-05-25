Sutaj Estok Ready to Draw Consequences if Security Detail Failed

(RTVS, 'Sobotne dialogy', May 25)







Speaking on RTVS's politics programme 'Sobotne dialogy' (Saturday Dialogues), Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) said that he's ready to draw consequences if inspection into the action of Premier Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) security detail during the attack on him proves any failure or mistakes.



He agreed with Christian Democrats (KDH) leader Milan Majersky, also on the show, on the need to wait for results of an expert analysis.



"If some people failed, they will be held responsible," stated Sutaj Estok, adding that the head of the Office for the Protection of Constitutional Officials enjoys his full trust. "There's need to wait for results of the analysis for now," noted Majersky. He sees no reason for the minister's dismissal in this connection for the time being. According to Majersky, it is essential for KDH to ensure that similar situations are prevented. Sutaj Estok agreed that prevention is paramount.



The minister didn't rule out that if the assassination attempt on the premier is reclassified as a crime of terrorism, the level of anti-terrorist measures in Slovakia might be increased. "I don't want to scare anyone, but I'm not ruling out anything, either," said Sutaj Estok, adding that safety is a priority.



Concerning the security measures that are being prepared, Sutaj Estok declared that the ministry will do its utmost to ensure residences for the top three constitutional officials as soon as possible. "We must analyse the situation, it's a question of days...I would like to have the issue resolved at least to some extent this year," he said.



Majersky has no problem with the reconstruction or construction of residences for them; however, to him it is more important that all the three top constitutional officials are in full strength again, stressing the need to elect the new House chair. Sutaj Estok responded that Parliament is fully functional. He reiterated that Voice-SD's nominee for the House chair post is Richard Rasi. Majersky didn't rule out that KDH might support him.