Na snímke minister vnútra SR Matúš Šutaj Eštok (Hlas-SD). Foto: TASR - Martin Baumann

Sutaj Estok: Version That Perpetrator Wasn't Lone Wolf Also Being Investigated.

Autor TASR
Bratislava, May 19 (TASR) - The investigation team into the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is also looking into the possibility that the perpetrator wasn't a lone wolf, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) said on Sunday, pointing out that the accomplices weren't two people from Handlova (Trencin region), as had been spread on social networks.
