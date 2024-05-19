Sutaj Estok: Version That Perpetrator Wasn't Lone Wolf Also Being...

Bratislava, May 19 (TASR) - The investigation team into the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is also looking into the possibility that the perpetrator wasn't a lone wolf, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) said on Sunday, adding that this is also suggested by the fact that the Facebook and communication history of the perpetrator was deleted two hours after the act was committed.



"An investigation team has been added to the investigator because there is also a version that the perpetrator was in a certain group of people who may have been encouraging and supporting each other for this crime," said the minister.



Sutaj Estok also denied that two people from Handlova (Trencin region) were part of the assassination attempt, as had been spread on social networks. "They too have already been the victims of threats and death wishes," he noted.