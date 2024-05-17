Zilinka: I Reject Live Coverage Investigation into Shooting of Premier

Bratislava, May 17 (TASR) - Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka called for professional restraint in reporting and commenting on circumstances surrounding the attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) life, TASR learnt on Friday.



"In the interest of not escalating tension and the polarisation of society, the public must be informed only factually and about facts provided by relevant bodies," underlined Zilinka.



Zilinka voiced understanding for the work of the media and the effort to keep the public informed to the maximum, but he urged the media to respect that the criminal prosecution is not public. "Therefore, I reject the effort to conduct a so-called live coverage investigation," he warned.