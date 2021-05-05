Streda 5. máj 2021  Medzinárodný deň pôrodných asistentiek Meniny má Lesia a Lesana
< sekcia Slovensko

NAŽIVO: Brífingy na Úrade vlády SR

.
Ilustračná snímka. Foto: FB Tablet.tv

Sledujte naživo.

Autor TASR TV
,aktualizované 
Bratislava 5. mája (TASR TV) - Brífingy na Úrade vlády SR



.

Neprehliadnite

NAŽIVO: Brífingy v NR SR

Heger a Kurz hovorili o opatreniach na hraniciach i jadrovej energii

VIDEO: Premiér sa poďakoval za dôveru, koalícia hovorí o reštarte

Čaputová: Ani najtragickejšia smrť nemôže prekryť to, kým bol Štefánik